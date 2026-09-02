India sends fifth tranche of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal; total aid reaches 68.5 tonnes

India on Wednesday sent its fifth tranche of relief supplies to flood-ravaged Nepal, including 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines, along with an 11-member rescue team equipped for search and rescue operations.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the latest consignment was flown to Nepal as the country continued to grapple with the aftermath of last week’s devastating flash floods.
“The fifth Indian aircraft has departed for Nepal. It is carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment, and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines,” Jaishankar said in a post on social media.
With the latest consignment, India has so far supplied 68.5 tonnes of relief material to Nepal. New Delhi has also sent doctors and paramedics, besides a technical team equipped to assist in search and rescue operations.
The first tranche of relief supplies was dispatched hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day the flash floods struck the Himalayan nation. Modi had assured Shah of India's full support and all possible humanitarian assistance.
The floods have left a trail of destruction across Nepal, with the death toll from last week’s flash floods rising to more than 1,000, according to Nepalese authorities. More than 12,000 people have been rescued, while around 4,000 remain missing as rescue and search operations continue.
The disaster has also severely damaged infrastructure, with 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges and around 40 km of black-topped roads affected, mainly in central Nepal, according to local authorities.
(With inputs from PTI)