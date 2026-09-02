India sends fifth tranche of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal; total aid reaches 68.5 tonnes

India on Wednesday sent its fifth tranche of relief supplies to flood-ravaged Nepal, including 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines, along with an 11-member rescue team equipped for search and rescue operations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the latest consignment was flown to Nepal as the country continued to grapple with the aftermath of last week’s devastating flash floods.

“The fifth Indian aircraft has departed for Nepal. It is carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment, and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines,” Jaishankar said in a post on social media.