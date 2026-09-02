Rijiju asks if Congress is ‘deeply intoxicated’ as party questions 7.8% GDP growth figures

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday hit back at the Congress over its questioning of India’s latest GDP figures, asking whether the opposition party was in a “state of deep intoxication” or had become so swayed by its “blind loathing of India's growth” that it had lost touch with ground reality.

Rijiju made the remarks on X while responding to a post by the Congress' Kerala Unit, which said, “Nobody believes the fake story anymore. The world can see through the fakery.”

The Congress handle had also shared an image of a beer mug, depicting the Indian economy as the liquid and the official GDP numbers as the fizz.

“Is the Congress in a state of deep intoxication due to drinking too much beer or Congressmen are so swayed by their blind loathing of India's growth that they have lost touch with the ground reality?” Rijiju said.

The war of words came after India’s economy grew by a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal, indicating resilience despite concerns over an economic downturn following the war in West Asia and its disruption of energy markets.

The first-quarter growth, however, was lower than the 8.6 per cent recorded in the previous quarter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the 7.8 per cent growth as a “herculean feat”.

The Congress, however, has questioned the credibility of the numbers and argued that they do not reflect the actual state of the economy.