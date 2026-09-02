SIR aimed at manipulating voter rolls, SC must stop bulk deletions: Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is aimed at manipulating voter lists and helping the BJP win elections, and urged the Supreme Court to intervene against 'bulk deletions'.
Sibal's remarks came in response to a media report alleging that BJP agents in Jharkhand's Godda district were seeking deletion of voters, mostly from the minority community. Booth Level Officers, who are state government employees, have reportedly raised concerns over the issue.
In a post on X, Sibal said, "Politics of exclusion. BJP agents: Target Muslims, seek bulk deletions. Supreme Court needs to stop this!"
"SIR is an exercise: To manipulate the voters list. Help BJP win elections!" the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.
His comments came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi attacked the Election Commission, calling it "BJP Kursi Bachao Aayog" and "Vote Chori Aayog".
Kharge and Gandhi alleged that the BJP was conspiring to weaken India's democracy through "vote chori" and said people would punish those responsible.
Gandhi also alleged that more than 2.06 crore electors were excluded from Maharashtra's draft electoral rolls following the SIR exercise. He claimed the BJP and the "Vote Chori Aayog" were changing their tactics to ensure the ruling party's victory at any cost.
Gandhi said that for a government built on "vote chori", people are not important and that is why the BJP neither listens to them nor obeys their command.
(With inputs from PTI)