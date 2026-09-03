Chhattisgarh ahead on ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, as CM Vishnu Deo Sai unveils 5 percent farm model

RAIPUR: In a significant achievement in decentralised environmental action, Chhattisgarh has taken the lead as the best performing state in rainwater harvesting and groundwater replenishment under the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s flagship ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ (JSJB) and ‘Catch the Rain’ campaigns, officials said.



Presenting the state's model at the national summit held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted how grassroots participation has transformed conventional water conservation into a vibrant mass movement.



At the summit, the Chief Minister presented Chhattisgarh’s public participation-driven water conservation model and proposed four measures to conserve every drop of rainwater across the country: state-specific ‘Catch the Rain’ plans, ‘State Water Awards’ to recognise high-performing states, mapping of water structures through BISAG-N, and quarterly reviews chaired by the Chief Secretary.



The statewide momentum is reflected in district-level achievements, with five Chhattisgarh districts—Surajpur, Mahasamund, Balod, Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara, and Kabirdham breaking into India’s national Top 10.



Reflecting on his roots as an agrarian native of Bagiya village in Jashpur district, CM Sai noted that water security is the lifeline of rural livelihoods. Despite accounting for roughly four percent of India's total land area, the state has achieved an outsized impact by putting local farmers, village panchayats, and women-led networks at the centre of the mission, state government officials said.