India and Belgium open defence production front with mine warfare, ammunition, rockets pacts

NEW DELHI: India and Belgium have opened a substantive new front in defence-industrial cooperation, with a clutch of agreements spanning naval mine-countermeasure systems, ammunition production lines, 70mm rockets, Zorawar light tank turrets, electro-optics and counter-drone technologies, alongside a government-to-government framework to deepen military cooperation.

The agreements came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever in the capital on Thursday during the first visit by a Belgian prime minister to India in two decades. The visit signals the broadening of bilateral ties beyond the traditional trade and diamond links to defence manufacturing, technology and co-production.

“Defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of our relationship,” Modi said after the talks, adding that the two sides had agreed to enhance military exchanges and training cooperation and that the defence-industry agreements would “open up new opportunities for defence co-development and co-production”.

The push marks a shift in a relationship traditionally anchored by trade, particularly the diamond industry, towards a broader strategic partnership combining Belgium’s specialised defence technologies with India’s manufacturing scale.

The most consequential agreement is between Larsen & Toubro and Belgian autonomous-systems specialist Exail, which is in the fray for the Navy’s long-delayed mine-countermeasure vessel programme. Exail is to provide autonomous systems for detecting, identifying and neutralising naval mines.