India’s growth story becoming source of confidence, new opportunities for world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's 7.8 per cent economic growth in the latest quarter, saying the country's growth story was becoming a source of confidence and new opportunities for the world, as he held wide-ranging talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Speaking after his meeting with De Wever, Modi said India's economy had maintained its momentum despite global uncertainty, conflicts and disruptions to food, fuel and supply chains.

"Today, the world is going through a period of great upheaval. Conflicts continue to persist in many parts of the world. Whether it is food, fuel, or supply chains, every sector is being impacted by uncertainty," Modi said.

"In this challenging environment, India's economy has maintained its momentum. We recorded 7.8 per cent growth in the last quarter. Today, India's growth story is becoming a source of confidence and new opportunities for the world," he added.

The latest GDP figures showed India's economy grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2026-27, exceeding expectations and retaining India among the world's fastest-growing major economies.