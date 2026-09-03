Lok Sabha Speaker grants 20 rebel TMC MPs time till September 22 to reply to disqualification notices

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday granted time till September 22 to 20 MPs of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to respond to notices issued to them following disqualification petitions filed by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) under the anti-defection law.

The extension was granted after the NCPI MPs sought more time to respond to the notices issued by Birla on August 26. The notices had initially given them seven days to submit their replies, reported news agency PTI, citing Parliament sources.

Birla had issued the notices after TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee filed petitions seeking the disqualification of the 20 MPs.

The MPs had quit the TMC in June following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections and joined the relatively little-known NCPI. They have subsequently announced their allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA.

The Speaker's decision came days after the Supreme Court agreed to hear Abhishek Banerjee's plea seeking an expeditious decision on the disqualification petitions.

On August 25, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the 20 MPs and directed that the proceedings before the Speaker be dealt with expeditiously.