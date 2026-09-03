PM Modi speaks to Varanasi mayor, district magistrate on flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the mayor and district magistrate of Varanasi to take stock of the flood-related situation in the city.

Modi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi, was briefed on the relief measures being undertaken in the temple city, government sources said.

The prime minister asked the two functionaries to ensure that citizens face least possible inconvenience.

The water level of the Ganga river has crossed the warning mark in Varanasi on Wednesday, prompting the district administration to suspend all boat operations and step up monitoring of flood-affected areas.

The administration also urged devotees and residents not to venture onto the ghats or into areas with strong currents.

Officials said the administration was closely monitoring the situation following the rise in the water levels of the Ganga and Varuna rivers, as well as waterlogging and flooding in areas along the Varuna.

As many as 13 relief camps have been set up in the district, where 935 people from 219 affected families are currently staying as on Wednesday, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)