Ganga river crosses warning level in Varanasi; monitoring intensified, boat operations suspended

The Ganga’s water level in Varanasi has crossed the warning mark, prompting the district administration to suspend all boat operations and intensify monitoring of flood-affected areas, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the river in the district was recorded at 70.29 metres, against the warning level of 70.26 metres.

The danger level is 71.26 metres, while the highest flood level has been fixed at 73.90 metres.

In view of the flood situation, all boat operations in the Ganga have been suspended, officials said, urging devotees and residents not to venture onto the ghats or into areas with strong currents.

Officials said the administration was closely monitoring the situation following the rise in the water levels of the Ganga and Varuna rivers, as well as waterlogging and flooding in areas along the Varuna.

Around 11 localities and wards in the district have been partially affected by the flooding, while 328 families comprising 1,388 people have been affected by the Varuna river's flooding, they said.