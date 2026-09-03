SC questions five year tenure of bar council chairman

NEW DELHI: Questioning the five-year tenure of Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Mannan Kumar Mishra, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said his continuation cannot be viewed as a tenure running until 2030 and directed Attorney General (AG) and Solicitor General (SG) to participate in major policy decisions of the Council.

The court indicated that Mishra’s position is, prima facie, only a temporary arrangement until a newly constituted BCI elects its office-bearers. “The newly constituted State Bar Councils will complete their co-option exercises, elect fresh representatives to BCI. The State Bar Councils should submit compliance reports before the Supreme Court,” the bench said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, directed the top law officers to be involved in all significant policy decisions until its reconstitution.

The issue arose during a hearing concerning elections to State Bar Councils, along with a challenge to Mishra’s continuation as BCI chairman and notifications that purportedly extended the terms of the chairman and vice-chairman to five years. “Until the reconstitution of BCI, the existing BCI office-bearers can handle routine affairs. However, policy decisions cannot be taken without the involvement of AG and the SG,” the bench said.