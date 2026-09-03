Three languages in Class 9: Centre tells SC it is working on implementation roadmap

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Thursday told the Supreme Court it was working on the court's suggestions for implementing the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) policy mandating three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, was hearing a plea challenging the CBSE circular making the three-language formula compulsory for Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic year.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati told the bench that the government was actively considering the court's suggestions and was in consultation with the CBSE and the education ministry to ensure a smooth rollout.

"The Centre is working on suggestions made by this court regarding implementation. We are looking at teacher availability, textbooks, and choice of languages," the ASG submitted.

At the last hearing, the bench had asked whether the CBSE had consulted states before imposing the mandate, and how schools would implement it midway, given students had studied only two languages up to Class 8.

The petition, filed by parents and students, argued that the CBSE's notification, dated March 2026, mandating three languages – of which two must be native Indian languages – violated the right to education and the flexible approach of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and placed an undue burden on Class 9 students preparing for board exams.

It said the NEP envisages a three-language formula but emphasises flexibility, mother tongue and choice, not the abrupt compulsion of two Indian languages in Class 9.

The Centre said the NEP promotes multilingualism and Indian languages, and that the CBSE policy is in line with it, though it agreed there should be a graded, phased implementation.

The bench observed that the promotion of Indian languages was laudable but could not come at the cost of students.

"You cannot make it a punishment. Schools must have teachers, books. What about student who studied abroad or migrated? There must be flexibility," the bench said.

The court also directed the Centre to file a detailed affidavit within four weeks, setting out an effective roadmap, its consultations with states, the list of languages offered, teacher recruitment, textbook readiness and exemptions. The matter will be heard again in four weeks.