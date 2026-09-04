Air India sacks Phuket-Delhi flight's pilot-in-command who tested positive for drug use

Air India on Friday terminated the pilot who was at the controls of the Phuket-Delhi flight that suffered a sudden altitude drop last month after a post-flight drug test found him positive for a psychoactive substance.

The airline announced the termination on Friday, hours after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report on the August 4 incident and recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take action over the pilot's drug use.

"The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect," Air India said in a statement.

Flight AI 2379, operated by an Airbus A320neo, was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, six cabin crew members and two pilots when it encountered the problem while cruising at 36,000 feet, On August 4.