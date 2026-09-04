Air India sacks Phuket-Delhi flight's pilot-in-command who tested positive for drug use

Air India on Friday terminated the pilot who was at the controls of the Phuket-Delhi flight that suffered a sudden altitude drop last month after a post-flight drug test found him positive for a psychoactive substance.
The airline announced the termination on Friday, hours after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report on the August 4 incident and recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take action over the pilot's drug use.
"The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect," Air India said in a statement.
Flight AI 2379, operated by an Airbus A320neo, was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, six cabin crew members and two pilots when it encountered the problem while cruising at 36,000 feet, On August 4.
At around 9.10 am, the aircraft suffered an almost simultaneous loss of pressure in all three of its hydraulic systems, green, blue and yellow. The autopilot disconnected almost immediately, followed by a brief stall warning.
The aircraft gained about 372 feet before subsequently losing around 292 feet from its assigned altitude. The hydraulic systems recovered within seconds and flight controls returned to normal operation.
The sudden movement injured 20 passengers and four cabin crew members. Twenty people were treated and discharged for minor injuries, while four others were hospitalised with serious injuries.
The aircraft continued to Delhi rather than diverting to the nearest airport and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 11 am. The crew had requested medical priority from air traffic control before landing.
The incident caused significant damage inside the cabin, including cracked ceiling panels, dislodged overhead-bin doors, broken handrails, a damaged emergency-exit handle and damage to a crew seat.
The preliminary report said both pilots underwent breathalyser tests after landing, with satisfactory results. They were subsequently tested for psychoactive substances.
While the co-pilot's sample tested negative, the pilot-in-command's initial sample was non-negative. A blood sample was sent to a laboratory for confirmation, which also returned a non-negative result.
The AAIB described the finding as "a serious concern" and recommended that the DGCA take appropriate action to prevent the abuse of psychoactive substances.
The report did not identify the substance detected or state whether it had any operational effect on the flight.
The pilot, 34, held a valid Airline Transport Pilot Licence and had around 5,055 hours of flying experience, all on the A320. The 32-year-old co-pilot had about 1,394 hours of total and A320 flying experience.
Both pilots had rested for nearly 22 hours before the flight.
(With PTI inputs)