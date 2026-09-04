AI Phuket-Delhi flight lost all three hydraulics at 36,000 ft; AAIB report flags pilot’s drug use as ‘serious concern’

An Air India Airbus A320 carrying 145 people suffered the near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet on a Phuket-Delhi flight on August 4, triggering an autopilot disconnect, a brief stall warning and an altitude upset that injured 24 people, according to a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The report also disclosed that the pilot-in-command tested positive for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test conducted after the flight. AAIB described the finding as a “serious concern” and recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take appropriate action to prevent the abuse of psychoactive substances.

The report, however, does not establish that the pilot’s drug use contributed to the hydraulic failure or the altitude upset. AAIB said its investigation into the technical and other aspects of the accident remains underway.

Flight AI 2379, operated by an Airbus A320-251N registered VT-EXO, departed Phuket International Airport at 01:41 UTC on August 4 with 137 passengers, including three infants, six cabin crew members and two pilots.

At 03:40 UTC, the aircraft entered the Kolkata Flight Information Region and was instructed by air traffic control to climb from 34,000 feet to 36,000 feet.

At 04:02:43 UTC, while cruising at 36,000 feet, the aircraft detected a loss of pressure in its green hydraulic system. Four seconds later, the flight-control system detected the loss of the blue and yellow systems as well.

The autopilot disconnected almost immediately and a continuous repetitive chime sounded. Three seconds later, the aircraft generated a stall warning lasting about two seconds.

The co-pilot, who was flying the aircraft, initially responded to the event before the pilot-in-command took over the controls. During the episode, the aircraft gained about 372 feet and subsequently lost about 292 feet from its assigned altitude.

The blue hydraulic system recovered at about 04:02:52 UTC, followed several seconds later by recovery of the yellow and green systems. Flight-control surfaces subsequently returned to normal operation.

AAIB said the aircraft had been flying at 36,000 feet with the seat-belt signs switched off when the event occurred, leaving passengers and cabin crew vulnerable to the sudden aircraft movement.

The cabin supervisor informed the cockpit crew that passengers and crew members had been injured. The pilots assessed the situation and decided to continue to Delhi rather than divert to the nearest airport.

The crew later requested medical priority from Delhi air traffic control, which provided the necessary assistance.

The aircraft landed safely on runway 11L at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 05:30 UTC and taxied under its own power to its parking bay, arriving at 05:37 UTC.

Airport medical teams treated 24 people, 20 passengers and four cabin crew members. Twenty were discharged after treatment for minor injuries, while four people with serious injuries were admitted to hospitals.

The aircraft itself suffered damage largely confined to the cabin. Investigators documented cracked or deformed ceiling panels, dislodged passenger-service-unit panels, broken handrails, detached overhead-bin doors, a broken emergency-exit handle and a lavatory commode uprooted from its original position.