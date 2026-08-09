Technical fault behind Air India Phuket-Delhi incident, pilots' effort saved lives: ALPA India chief

Explaining the technical aspects, Thomas, who is in touch with pilots on a daily basis, said, "An Airbus A320 has three hydraulic reservoirs located in the belly of the aircraft and they are termed Yellow, Green and Blue. Pipes and steel tubes running from them connect them with the systems in the control surfaces of the plane."

Failure of all three systems is a rare occurrence, he said.

“In such situations, the cockpit crew sometimes take the plane down by even upto 800 feet to stabilise it. It is remarkable that they stabilised the plane by bringing down the altitude just by 300 feet,” he explained.

One of the pilots in the cockpit also found himself floating, he added.

Asked whether the pilot could have asked passengers to put on their seat belts before doing so, Thomas said, "He had to take decisions in split seconds. The protocol is always 'Aviate, navigate and communicate'."

The pilot had a choice of landing in Lucknow or New Delhi. He opted to land in Delhi as he felt it would have better medical facilities and he could reach in ten minutes time.

"The pilot managed to reach Delhi within seven minutes," Thomas said.

The data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder, when decoded, will clarify the exact parameters of the aircraft, he added.

Flip-flop by Air India

Notably, Air India in an official statement in the afternoon of the incident attributed it to "brief in-flight turbulence resulting in momentary change in altitude."

However, the official statement released by evening changed the version to "sudden loss of altitude during cruise", dropping the word 'turbulence'.

When pressed about the change in language, Air India sources asked TNIE to stick to the updated version.

The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in its statement earlier in the day said "suspected transient technical fault" caused the sudden loss of altitude by approximately 300 feet.