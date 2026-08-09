Both pilots on board Air India’s Phuket-Delhi flight de-rostered; final dope test result awaited

NEW DELHI: Both pilots of an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, during which 17 people were injured following a loss of altitude of 300 feet, have been de-rostered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The laboratory results of a confirmatory test, conducted after an earlier dope test in which one of the pilots tested positive, are awaited, the Aviation Ministry said.

In an official statement, the ministry said Air India A320 aircraft AI 2379, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise. The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi.

A few passengers and cabin crew members were injured during the incident. The incident has been classified as a 'serious incident', with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) conducting an investigation, the ministry said.

“As part of the Standard Operating Procedures following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited.”

The ministry added, “Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA. Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test results.”

Testing done at Delhi airport

As the incident involved serious injuries, the AAIB asked authorities at Delhi airport to conduct tests on the pilots.

A source said, “After the arrival of the plane, the pilots were subjected to Breathalyser test for alcohol content and it turned out to be negative. Blood and urine tests too were also conducted. Since the result came positive for psychotropic substances for the Pilot-in-Command, another confirmatory test has been conducted and the results sent to a certified lab for confirmation.” Hair samples were also taken, the source added.

A source close to the pilot said, “He had merely taken anti-depressant tablets. The components in it were giving the result. He had not taken any banned substance.”

Air India in a statement said, “The results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings.”