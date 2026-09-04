CJP marches to Delhi police station, demands arrest of Hindutva activist over assault on protester’s father

Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday marched to the Parliament Street police station, demanding the arrest of self-styled Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault of Sanjay Kumar, father of a student protester, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and other supporters marched from Patel Chowk to the police station, raising slogans against the Delhi Police and demanding stringent action against Bhardwaj.
The protest comes after a video of an interview in which Bhardwaj allegedly claimed responsibility for assaulting Kumar during the July 20 protest surfaced online. In the interview, Bhardwaj said, “Nishu ke baap ka hum sir faade hain” (I cracked open Nishu’s father’s head), and claimed that he did not go to jail following the incident.
“The whole world should know, I didn’t even go to jail. I was roaming around all night,” he said.
The CJP has accused the Delhi Police of failing to invoke stringent provisions against Bhardwaj and alleged that the police asked them to approach a court for stronger charges.
“There is a minor who has been associated with our protest right from Day One. Her father, Sanjay Ji, also comes with her,” Das told mediapersons outside the police station.
Das alleged that Kumar was attacked after a group of people entered the protest and violence broke out. He said the CJP had sought an attempt-to-murder charge and provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but the police did not act on the demands.
“We asked that the ‘grievous injury’ section be added, which would also lead to his immediate arrest. The police flatly refused. They told us to go and get a court order,” Das alleged.
Das also accused Bhardwaj of boasting about escaping arrest after the incident and demanded that those allegedly involved in the assault be identified and arrested.
The Delhi Police, however, has disputed claims that Kumar suffered a skull fracture. Police have said he sustained a minor injury during a scuffle and that a case was registered on the basis of his complaint.
The CJP has also alleged that other people involved in the July 20 incident have not been identified.
The July 20 protest, organised by the CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk, saw thousands of protesters attempting to march towards Parliament. Police detained protesters and used force, including lathicharge and tear gas, during the confrontation.
Security was tightened around the Parliament Street police station on Friday, with additional personnel deployed and barricades erected as CJP supporters gathered outside.
(With inputs from PTI)