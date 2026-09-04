CJP marches to Delhi police station, demands arrest of Hindutva activist over assault on protester’s father

Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday marched to the Parliament Street police station, demanding the arrest of self-styled Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault of Sanjay Kumar, father of a student protester, during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and other supporters marched from Patel Chowk to the police station, raising slogans against the Delhi Police and demanding stringent action against Bhardwaj.

The protest comes after a video of an interview in which Bhardwaj allegedly claimed responsibility for assaulting Kumar during the July 20 protest surfaced online. In the interview, Bhardwaj said, “Nishu ke baap ka hum sir faade hain” (I cracked open Nishu’s father’s head), and claimed that he did not go to jail following the incident.

“The whole world should know, I didn’t even go to jail. I was roaming around all night,” he said.