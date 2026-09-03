BJP faces Opposition heat as Hindutva influencer accused in Jantar Mantar assault claims political backing

In the evening, Delhi Police took to the microblogging site X to claim that Kumar sustained a head injury from a kada (bangle) during a scuffle.

"On 23.06.2026, at Jantar Mantar, during the CJP protest, Sanjay Kumar (38), a resident of Ghaziabad, sustained a head injury by Kada worn by one of the alleged during a scuffle.

"He was medically examined by doctors of RML Hospital, and the injuries were opined to be simple in nature. The injuries were made by kada and not by any weapon. The misinformation regarding crack in skull is not supported by facts/ MLC and is completely baseless," a post on the official X handle of DCP New Delhi read.

It said a case was registered at the Parliament Street police station on Kumar's statement.

"They were detained from the site and during investigation, Suraj Kumar (24) and Swatantra Bhardwaj (21) were served notices as per law and were interrogated. Due legal action has been taken, and chargesheet would be filed before the competent court soon.

"Any allegation of undue influence or interference in the matter is factually incorrect and baseless. The matter has been dealt with strictly in accordance with law and procedures," the post further read.

Around the time the police issued its statement, Bhardwaj posted a picture of himself on Instagram showing his kada, with the caption "Feel the power!"

Opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), came out in support of the student protester and slammed the BJP government.

Rahul Gandhi said on X, "Nishu, there's no need to panic. I'm with you. It's clear that you're being targeted because you raise your voice for the rights of your community and students."