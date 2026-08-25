Parliament panel meet turns heated over July 20 police excesses as Opposition demands discussion

A parliamentary committee meeting on Tuesday saw heated exchanges over the alleged use of force against protesting students on July 20, with Opposition members demanding a discussion on the issue, sources said.

The matter was raised by Congress member Ajay Maken during a meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs. The panel was scheduled to hear officials from various ministries on the subject of "crimes against children".

Maken sought a discussion on the alleged use of force against protesters, but committee chairman Radha Mohan Das Agarwal did not allow it, saying the matter was sub judice, the sources said.

The exchanges continued for about an hour, with several Opposition members, including Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jai Prakash, Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Sanjay Yadav and IUML's Haris Beeran, also seeking a discussion.

Maken and other Opposition members raised allegations that pellet guns, nail-fitted batons and lathis had been used against protesters, including children, who were marching towards Parliament on 20 July over alleged paper leaks.

The chairman rejected the demand and said the committee would proceed with its listed agenda, under which officials from several ministries were to present their views on crimes against children.

In his ruling, Agarwal said the committee would discuss Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the use of force against protesters at a later date. The Opposition members then relented and the tensions eased, the sources said.