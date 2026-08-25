Plea mentioned in SC seeking reconstitution of committee to probe allegations of police excesses

NEW DELHI: A plea was mentioned in the Supreme court on Tuesday seeking reconstitution of the five-member high-powered committee headed by former top court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters in Delhi recently and violence against police personnel.

Expressing reservation over the composition, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for some of the petitioners, mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently opposed the plea, terming it "very mischievous".

"The prayer is to reconstitute the committee constituted by Your Lordships and investigating some minister, so-and-so, and they have given names that this judge should be heading it, etc. But this is not a political platform. Something else is happening. Some people have a perennial problem with everything," Mehta said. The CJI then remarked, "We don't appreciate mentioning of judges' names."

Sankaranarayanan said he is only seeking listing of the application. "Even when the application is listed, I'm not going to mention names, as I didn't last time. None of us mentioned names. We gave it up and tried it. There's a way of doing these things. So we just request that the application be listed," Sankaranarayanan said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, also appearing for some petitioners, echoed Sankaranarayanan's concern and said it reflected a "common concern" of the petitioners.

"Whoever will work, will work under our supervision. We have not disposed of the matter. All of you are there to assist the committee. Let them work and see," the CJI said.

Earlier, the top court had formed a five-member high-powered committee headed by former top court judge Justice Reddy to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters in Delhi.