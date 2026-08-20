Student protests: Ex-SC judge R Subhash Reddy to head five-member panel to examine police excesses

The Supreme Court has constituted a five-member high-powered expert committee (HPEC), headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy, to examine allegations of police excesses during student protests against paper leaks.

The other members of the committee are Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice Shalinder Kaur, former judge of the Delhi High Court; Rishi Kumar Shukla, former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI); and Dr LR Bishnoi, retired Director General of Police, Meghalaya.

"Given our anxious and holistic consideration to the entirety of the material placed before us, along with the multitude of recommendations and propositions, we deem it appropriate and expedient, in the interest of justice, that the HPEC shall be headed by Justice (Retd.) R Subhash Reddy, Former Judge of the Supreme Court as Chairperson...," the bench of the top court said in its order on August 18. The order was uploaded on Thursday.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymala Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order on a batch of petitions challenging alleged police excesses against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The petitions also sought an SIT or a CBI probe.

The apex court also said that the HPEC has been constituted bearing in mind a wide variety of considerations, including the individual expertise and experience of each of its members, as well as the diversity of the Committee, among other factors. "We are confident that the recommendations of the HPEC will be of invaluable assistance to this Court, and the Committee will be able to undertake a comprehensive assessment of all such issues as merit," it added.