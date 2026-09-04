MHA invites applications for four MBBS seats for children of civilian victims of terrorism

NEW DELHI: The Centre has allocated four MBBS seats under the Central Pool for the 2026-27 academic year for eligible spouses and children of civilian victims of terrorism, with applications to be nominated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“The Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) Division of the MHA has asked chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) to invite applications from eligible candidates and submit verified nominations by September 12, 2026, while noting that the deadline is final and no extension or reminder will be issued,” a senior official said.

In its communication to the states and UTs, the MHA has also directed them to give wide publicity to the scheme and ensure that applications are complete, duly verified and authenticated by the competent authority.

Attested applications and supporting documents are to be sent to the MHA by speed post or registered post. Scanned copies may also be submitted through the designated official email addresses.

The allocation follows an August 21, 2026, office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which earmarked four MBBS seats from the Central Pool for candidates in the civilian victims of terrorism category.

Of the four seats, one has been allocated to A N Magadh Medical College in Gaya, Bihar, and another to Grand Medical College in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The remaining two seats have been earmarked at Pt JNM Medical College in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Under the eligibility criteria laid down by the MHA, applicants must be the spouse or child of a deceased or disabled civilian victim of terrorism and must be Indian nationals.

Candidates must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission to the first year of the MBBS course, or must attain the age of 17 on or before December 31 of the admission year.