Punjab police arrest FBI's 'Most Wanted' fraud suspect from Jalandhar

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have arrested 65-year-old Manjit Singh Bedi, who is on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Most Wanted Fraudsters list, in connection with an alleged welfare fraud scheme that defrauded the US government of at least $600,000 between March 2024 and June 2025.

Bedi, a resident of Aman Nagar on Gulab Devi Road in Jalandhar, was arrested from the Paragpur area of the city on Friday.

He has been booked under the Punjab Travel Professionals' Regulation (PTPR) Act, along with Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said Bedi was arrested in a case registered on May 16 at Rama Mandi Police Station under Sections 316(2), 318(4) of the BNS and Section 13 of the PTPR Act.

According to police sources, Bedi told investigators that he had been living in the US since 2019 and had earlier operated transport businesses in Jalandhar. His two sons are settled in the US and hold American passports.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said Bedi carries a US $150,000 reward.

“Bedi was reportedly placed on the US’ ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list in connection with a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits fraud case in the US, and allegedly fled to India via Canada in April 2026 to evade the law,” he said.

Police said Bedi is wanted in a US Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits fraud case and allegedly fled to India through Canada in April this year.

Punjab Police said the arrest marks an important development in efforts to trace fugitives accused of financial crimes across international jurisdictions and highlights cooperation in tackling transnational financial crime.

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police are now investigating Bedi's activities and movements in India and examining the circumstances surrounding his alleged involvement in the US fraud case.