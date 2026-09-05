Belgian PM's chocolate India Gate melts en route, but diplomacy gets a sweet ending

NEW DELHI: The Belgian chocolate India Gate that missed a diplomatic ceremony after melting in transit from Belgium to India was finally unveiled on Saturday. Well, sort of.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever had planned to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the sweet replica on Friday during their bilateral meeting. But the sculpture proved much less durable than the monument it recreated.

“I had actually planned to present to Prime Minister Modi a fitting gift, a sculpture of India Gate entirely made out of the best Belgian chocolates,” De Wever had said.

“But unlike the real India Gate, which has stood for almost a century, the chocolate version didn't even survive the journey to India.”

The Belgian Embassy in New Delhi had earlier on Saturday shared a photograph of the broken creation on X, saying De Wever was still determined to get it to Modi “next time.”

“We have a back-up in Belgium, and one way or another, I will get it to Prime Minister Modi in one piece,” he had said.