CJI holds bilateral meetings on justice delivery mechanism with counterparts

NEW DELHI: The BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum, which brings together chief justices, presidents of supreme courts and senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries under one umbrella, commenced in New Delhi on Friday.

The Supreme Court of India—which was hosting the forum here from September 4 to 6 -- in the programme brought together chief justices, presidents of SCs and senior judicial leaders from BRICS (Building for Resilience Innovation Cooperation and Sustainability) member states and partner countries.

On Friday, CJI Surya Kant held bilateral meetings with senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries. “The forum provides a platform for dialogue among the participating judiciaries and for exchange of views on contemporary issues relating to justice delivery, international dispute resolution, technology and sustainable development,” the SC said.

As part of the opening-day engagements, CJI Kant held a series of bilateral meetings with heads of judicial delegations from Russia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Iran and Uzbekistan.