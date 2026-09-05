Congress says Modi 'rattled' by 'Chhatron ki Goonj', calls SRCC speech 'PR exercise'

The Congress on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rattled by party leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme and his speech at Delhi University's SRCC was a "PR exercise".

Congress in-charge for student affairs Kanhaiya Kumar said at a press conference that the students had expected the PM to talk about them and the education system; instead, he used the achievements of the 100-year-old prestigious institute for his political campaign.

People were selectively invited and students were not even allowed to attend the programme, Kumar claimed.

In his address at the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday, Modi said the country had come a long way from policy paralysis in 2013 to policy dynamism, but those responsible for pushing India into the 'fragile 5' are now unable to digest its 7.8 per cent growth.

He said that compared to 2013, the country is far more secure economically and socially today. However, seeing this, some people's frustration is growing, he said.

Addressing the press conference, Kumar claimed that 25 government schools are shutting down in the country every day and two young people commit suicide every hour, while unemployment is at its highest in the country. But the prime minister only held a "PR exercise".

Referring to Modi's 2013 speech at SRCC as Gujarat chief minister, Kumar said he had then said that if half the glass is filled with water, then the other half is filled with air.

"But now I understand that the other half is filled with PR," he said.