Congress says Modi 'rattled' by 'Chhatron ki Goonj', calls SRCC speech 'PR exercise'

The Congress on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rattled by party leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme and his speech at Delhi University's SRCC was a "PR exercise".
Congress in-charge for student affairs Kanhaiya Kumar said at a press conference that the students had expected the PM to talk about them and the education system; instead, he used the achievements of the 100-year-old prestigious institute for his political campaign.
People were selectively invited and students were not even allowed to attend the programme, Kumar claimed.
In his address at the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday, Modi said the country had come a long way from policy paralysis in 2013 to policy dynamism, but those responsible for pushing India into the 'fragile 5' are now unable to digest its 7.8 per cent growth.
He said that compared to 2013, the country is far more secure economically and socially today. However, seeing this, some people's frustration is growing, he said.
Addressing the press conference, Kumar claimed that 25 government schools are shutting down in the country every day and two young people commit suicide every hour, while unemployment is at its highest in the country. But the prime minister only held a "PR exercise".
Referring to Modi's 2013 speech at SRCC as Gujarat chief minister, Kumar said he had then said that if half the glass is filled with water, then the other half is filled with air.
"But now I understand that the other half is filled with PR," he said.
Kumar alleged that Modi was "rattled" by Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme, which seeks to raise issues of examination paper leaks and government recruitment, and Saturday's event was the PM's attempt to reach out to young people.
He said the Congress is committed to standing with the youth and students and that 'Chhatron ki Goonj' would be held across 800 locations in the country to highlight their issues.
The Congress leader further said, "PM Modi only talked about 2013 and 2047. He didn't address any issues related to students or the people of the country."
It was the Modi government's "incompetence" that it could not conduct a single examination properly, resulting in several leaked exam papers and cancelled exams, he added.
Delhi University students had thought that the PM was coming to talk about the education system, but he did not say anything about it. He did not even mention the beating of students at Jantar Mantar, Kumar said.
The PM also did not talk about why pellet guns were fired at students right here in Delhi while they were merely demanding a robust examination system, he said.
The prime minister also did not talk about the Ram temple donation "theft" or problems faced by people due to blending of ethanol with petrol, the Congress leader said.
Modi used the occasion for political campaign ahead of the September 18 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, Kumar claimed.
"The prime minister blatantly lied by claiming that inflation is under control," he said, adding that petrol is sold at over Rs 100 per litre, sugar at over Rs 70 per kg and milk has neared Rs 100 per litre.
"Yet, the prime minister insists that inflation is under control," Kumar said.
(With inputs from PTI)