Modi slams critics over 7.8% GDP growth, says those behind 'Fragile Five' can't digest figures

"Your seniors were sitting here in 2013, and at that time I was the Chief Minister, but I was also a member of the country's main opposition party," Modi said, adding that he had not used his 2013 visit to attack the then government despite being an opposition leader.

"Perhaps people were expecting me to launch a long, strong attack on the then Central Government and level a barrage of allegations. But, even though I was in the Opposition and a critic of the government of the time, I did not use this platform for that purpose. I presented a vision. I spoke positively," Modi said.

"Whatever I said then was my conviction. I have always lived those thoughts and dreams. I continued to follow that path, to dedicate myself wholeheartedly to the country and to have the passion to live for the nation," he added.

Modi said his 2013 address had become a wave and that its impact remained more than a decade later. He then listed what he described as the crises dominating headlines in 2013, including attacks on Indian soldiers along the Line of Control, a record current account deficit, inflation of around 10%, an industrial slowdown, corruption allegations in a helicopter deal and bomb blasts in Hyderabad.

"Growth was at the bottom, while inflation was at the peak. Scams were at their height, and the corrupt were moving around fearlessly. The economy was in distress. There was discussion everywhere about policy paralysis. The world was counting India among the 'Fragile Five.' Terrorists were operating unchecked, and Pakistan was out of control," Modi said.

"In other words, there was nothing but disappointment and despair. There was a time when the country was struggling on every front," he added.