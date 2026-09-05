Cup of joy overflows for Teachers' Day awardees

NEW DELHI: It was a sea of happy faces at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan on Saturday as distinguished educators from across the country were recognised, with their families watching them with pride.

The New Indian Express caught up with a few of the 82 teachers who were honoured by President Droupadi Murmu.

Mahadev Hanamant Shinde works as a special educator at Gujarati Samaj Special School in South Goa.

He has been recognised for his transformative service in special and inclusive education for intellectually disabled children.

“I have received multiple awards, including the Goa State Best Teacher award in the past. Winning the national award was my long-time dream and I am overjoyed to be receiving one today,” he told TNIE.

Shinde coached the Indian Floor Hockey team to four gold medals and one bronze medal during the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games. He also trains older students in life skills and employment-oriented ventures.

“Working for these kids is a passion for me. I have developed 14 activity sourcebooks, teacher handbooks, and tablet-based digital learning resources for children with disabilities and voluntarily transferred all copyrights to SCERT Goa so that many other students can benefit.”