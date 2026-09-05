SC asks seven states to hike retirement age of judicial officers

NEW DELHI: Noting that it is necessary to stop attrition of experienced and talented judicial officers and to ensure access to justice, the Supreme Court has directed seven states to formally increase the retirement age of judicial officers in the district judiciary from 60 to 62 years, after their governments agreed to the proposal.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, passed the order in the All India Judges Association (AIJA) versus Union of

India (UOI) case, saying that Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have consented to the proposal.

In a bid to ensure that attrition of experienced judicial talent stops and access to justice does not remain a mere chimaera, the apex court directed these seven states to amend the rules within two months.

“The states which have consented to the enhancement of the age of the judicial officers... are directed to amend the service rules and enhance the age of superannuation in the judicial service to 62 years, subject to the suitability assessment of the concerned judicial officer, on their attainment of the age of 60 years, by the High Court. Such amendments shall be carried out as early as possible, preferably within two months,” the bench said in its order.