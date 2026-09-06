Board exam answer sheets: CIC directs CBSE to charge photocopying fees as per RTI rules

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has asked the CBSE to provide copies of answer scripts sought under the RTI Act, charging photocopying fees strictly in accordance with the RTI Rules, 2012.

The commission also recommended that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) amend its May 19, 2025, circular after finding that a provision restricting candidates from seeking revaluation after obtaining answer sheets under the Right to Information (RTI) Act is inconsistent with the spirit of the transparency law.

The matter arose from an RTI application filed by a Class-10 CBSE board examination candidate, who had sought photocopies of his answer sheets under the RTI Act, citing the high cost of the regular re-evaluation process.

He had also raised concerns over the difficulty of the Class-10 Mathematics Standard Set 3 paper, implementation of the moderation policy and deductions in marks.

According to the application, the re-evaluation process involved Rs 2,500 for the photocopies of five subjects, Rs 2,500 for re-verification and Rs 100 per question, with the total expense potentially reaching Rs 10,000.

"I kindly request CBSE to provide photocopies of my answer sheets under the RTI Act, 2005. Due to high amount," the applicant had said in his RTI request.

The central public information officer (CPIO) of the board informed the candidate on July 2, 2025, that after receipt of the requisite fee, copies of the desired answer books were forwarded to him by email.

The candidate subsequently filed a first appeal, raising questions concerning blank pages in answer books, the moderation policy in mathematics and the evaluation of his answer sheet. The First Appellate Authority said these were different from the original RTI queries and sought explanations and analytical responses.