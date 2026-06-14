CIC directs CBSE to reveal tender process for board exam answer sheet procurement under RTI

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to disclose "point-wise categorical" information permitted under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding expenditure on board examinations and the procurement of answer books for Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

In its order, the CIC set aside the CBSE's earlier refusal to provide the information and instructed the board to issue revised replies.

It said information exempt from disclosure could be redacted or masked under Section 10 of the RTI Act, while any denial under Section 8(1)(d) must be properly justified.

The case stemmed from an RTI application seeking details of answer books used in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The applicant had sought information on paper quality, number of pages, size, procurement cost, total expenditure, GST payments, and the tendering process used to procure the answer sheets.

In its response, the CBSE disclosed certain specifications of the answer books, stating that the paper used ranged from 60 GSM to 120 GSM, answer books contained 8, 20, 32, 40 or 48 pages and were available in sizes of 22 x 28 cm and 37.5 x 54.5 cm.

The board also said records regarding the weight of individual answer books were not maintained.

However, information relating to the purchase cost of answer books, the number purchased and total expenditure incurred on procurement was denied under Section 8(1)(e) of the RTI Act.