CBSE revaluation concerns deepen students’ anxiety over admissions

NEW DELHI: As CBSE Class XII students wait for their board marksheets, competitive entrance examination results and college admission announcements, uncertainty surrounding the evaluation process has further heightened concerns about their academic prospects.

This year’s admission season has unfolded amid debates over board results, entrance examinations and concerns related to the CBSE’s OSM-based evaluation system for certain sections of the Class XII examinations. While educational authorities have maintained that the assessment process remains robust and reliable, many students say the ongoing discussions have added to their anxiety at a critical stage.

For Ishanvi Bagga, a student from Dwarka, the weeks after the examinations have been marked by constant concerns about admissions. Awaiting both her board examination results and CUET scores, she said the uncertainty has been overwhelming.

Many students vying for university admissions are closely tracking cut-offs, counselling schedules and application deadlines. Prabhgun Kaur said conversations among students now focus less on post-examination relaxation and more on scores, rankings and admission strategies. “Students are far more aware of admission processes and cut-offs,” she expressed.

The pressure is particularly acute for students preparing for professional entrance exams. Parth, a NEET aspirant, said managing boards alongside entrance test preparation was already challenging, but concerns over evaluation and admissions have made the experience even more stressful.