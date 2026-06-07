'PM wants youth to keep making reels, fry pakodas': Rahul slams Modi on CBSE OSM row

An 18-year-old from the country proved faster and sharper than the CBI; this victory for the youth is, in the true sense, a defeat for the government, Gandhi said.

"Modi ji wants our youth to keep making reels and frying pakodas, without asking questions or opening their eyes. But these young men did ask questions, and they found the answers, too," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"This is India's true youth power -- inquisitive, aware and informed. And remember, the country's future will not be led astray," he said.

While the government has shunted out two top CBSE officials following the on-screen marking system row, the opposition Congress has dismissed it as an eyewash and a cover-up, with Rahul Gandhi demanding that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan be sacked and an independent judicial inquiry be ordered immediately.

In the video, Gandhi asks Sidhant how he was able to find out information about alleged irregularities in the OSM tendering process.

Gandhi also hails him for doing the job of investigative journalists.

After meeting Sidhant and his family last Tuesday, Gandhi had posted pictures from the meeting and said, "Sarthak, stay firm on your principles."

Sidhant also made a presentation before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday on the alleged irregularities in the OSM tendering process.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) replaced the traditional method of checking papers with digital evaluation for Class 12 through the on-screen marking system.

However, a controversy erupted after some Class 12 students alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatch in the OSM system.