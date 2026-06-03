CBSE tendering for OSM faulty, says Whistleblower student from Jharkhand on alleged irregularities

NEW DELHI: Hours before the government shunted out two top CBSE officials, Sarthak Sidhant, a whistleblower student from Jharkhand affected by the CBSE’s online marking system, made a presentation before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday on alleged irregularities in the tendering process for vendor selection for online marking in the Class XII exams.

Amid a row over the CBSE’s on-screen marking system (OSM), the committee headed by Congress MP Digvijay Singh had summoned senior officials of the board and the Ministry of School Education to discuss OSM and the problems faced by students.

However, the CBSE officials did not answer queries raised by panel members on the alleged irregularities in the vendor-tendering process for online marking in the Class XII exams, and instead said that they would submit a written response later, sources said.

Sarthak, who appeared in the exams, pointed out the anomalies in the tendering process of the CBSE to select venders for online marking and put forth a set of questions for the board, sources said. He also presented a seven-page copy of his findings before the Parliamentary Committee for Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, who heard him and demanded answers from CBSE.

Sarthak’s presentation was made in the presence of now transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary, School Education, Sanjay Kumar, along with other officials of the Ministry of Education and the board.