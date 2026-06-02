CBSE cites cyberattacks after students face widespread trouble accessing re-evaluation platform

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said malicious actors attempted to disrupt services on its re-evaluation portal through a barrage of cyberattacks. The statement came after thousands of students complained since early morning that they were unable to log in and proceed with the re-evaluation process.

In an official statement, the Board said the portal currently supports 8,000 concurrent users and that 16,000 students had successfully completed their re-evaluation submissions by 3 pm.

“While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks. Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access.”

The CBSE said the platform had been further refined based on student feedback. Session time limits have also been extended to make the process more convenient and seamless.

Students also criticised the requirement for Aadhaar verification. In a separate statement, the CBSE said, “Aadhaar Verification has been included for security reasons.”

The Board clarified that students who do not have an Aadhaar card may use the Aadhaar details of a parent, relative or guardian.

“In this case, the Aadhaar Name, Date of birth and Gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used,” it added.

The portal was opened early on Tuesday to begin the re-evaluation process, with the CBSE announcing its availability at 4.42 am through its social media handles. Since then, a steady stream of complaints has appeared on the Board’s X handle, with students reporting difficulties accessing the site.

The Class XII marks re-evaluation portal ran into trouble soon after becoming operational, with some students reporting technical issues. The portal was originally scheduled to go live on May 29, but the date was subsequently shifted to June 1 and then June 2.