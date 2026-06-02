Centre transfers CBSE chairman, secretary; forms panel to probe OSM procurement

The Centre has transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta and constituted a committee to inquire into the procurement of services for the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, amid concerns over irregularities in the digital evaluation process.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) engulfed into a controversy after some class 12 students alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatch in the OSM system.

The chairman and secretary of CBSE have been transferred by the government, an official said.

Concerns were raised by students and parents over the implementation of the OSM system in the CBSE board examination process.

The Centre has formed a one-member committee to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the on-screen marking system by the CBSE.

The committee will be chaired by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, a memorandum issued by the Cabinet Secretariat said on Tuesday.

Chauhan has been empowered to obtain the assistance of officials from other departments, as required, while the Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial assistance to the panel.