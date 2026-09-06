'Completely baseless': ISRO rejects reports of privatisation, says reforms aimed at expanding space ecosystem

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday rejected reports and speculation that it was being privatised or that its role was being reduced, calling the assertions “completely baseless and incorrect”.

“ISRO will neither be privatised nor will its importance be diminished,” the space agency said, asserting that it would continue to remain India’s principal institution for advanced space research and technology development, national and strategic missions, space science and exploration.

The clarification came after nine ISRO employee associations sought clarity over reports that some of the space agency’s core functions could be shifted to the private sector, raising concerns over the policy, its implementation and its implications for the existing workforce.

ISRO said the ongoing space-sector reforms were aimed at expanding India’s space ecosystem, with the private sector taking up the production and scaling of mature technologies while the agency focused on advanced research and next-generation missions.

“What is changing is not the importance of ISRO, but the scale and structure of India’s space ecosystem,” it said.

The agency said mature launch vehicles, routine satellites and other established systems could increasingly be produced by industry or public sector undertakings through competitive processes. This, it said, would allow ISRO to devote more scientific manpower and resources to frontier research, advanced technologies, human spaceflight, next-generation launch systems and deep-space and planetary missions.