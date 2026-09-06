CPM begins party-wide rectification campaign over parliamentary aberrations, mass engagement

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) has identified three key areas parliamentary aberrations, lack of engagement with the masses and shortcomings in collective functioning for a party-wide rectification campaign.
The decision follows a report of the party’s 24th Congress at Madurai that a stage-wise rectification campaign should be undertaken within the organisation.
“As part of implementing the decisions of the 24th Party Congress, we have held discussions on three issues about rectification. One is parliamentary aberrations; the second is the lack of mass life being followed by party members at different levels; and the third relates to collective functioning… we have to discuss how far each one of us is free from the influence of parliamentary aberration. Parliamentary aberration has various dimensions. So, we started that discussion in our polling bureau,” said CPM general secretary MA Baby on Sunday.
He was briefing about the Polit Bureau meeting held on September 4-5, where the report on the rectification campaign was also discussed.
Baby further stressed the need to strengthen collective functioning, which is considered essential to the working of a communist party, and to ensure that party members follow the mass line.
“We have to live with the people, learn from the people and listen to what they have to say. Their views should be reflected in the functioning of the party. On these three issues, the Polit Bureau has undertaken a self-critical analysis as part of the rectification. This will continue in the Central Committee and each party state committee will discuss and undertake this rectification campaign at a suitable time,” the Left party leader added.
Elaborating further on mass life, Baby said that the leadership has to have regular contact with the masses.
“People should have the opportunity to tell us what they think of the party policies, activities and struggles. We should listen to it. And maximum time we should be able to live with the people,” CPM general secretary said.
The Central Committee of the party will discuss and strengthen the report after its deliberations during its meeting on October 9-11.