CPM begins party-wide rectification campaign over parliamentary aberrations, mass engagement

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) has identified three key areas parliamentary aberrations, lack of engagement with the masses and shortcomings in collective functioning for a party-wide rectification campaign.

The decision follows a report of the party’s 24th Congress at Madurai that a stage-wise rectification campaign should be undertaken within the organisation.

“As part of implementing the decisions of the 24th Party Congress, we have held discussions on three issues about rectification. One is parliamentary aberrations; the second is the lack of mass life being followed by party members at different levels; and the third relates to collective functioning… we have to discuss how far each one of us is free from the influence of parliamentary aberration. Parliamentary aberration has various dimensions. So, we started that discussion in our polling bureau,” said CPM general secretary MA Baby on Sunday.

He was briefing about the Polit Bureau meeting held on September 4-5, where the report on the rectification campaign was also discussed.