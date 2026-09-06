Hemkund Sahib footfall crosses 3 lakh, sets new pilgrimage record

DEHRADUN: Hemkund Sahib, one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines, has recorded its highest-ever pilgrim turnout, with more than three lakh devotees visiting the high-altitude gurdwara in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district this season, tourism officials said on Sunday.

A total of 3,03,660 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the shrine by Sunday, surpassing the previous annual record of 2,74,441 visitors registered in 2025. The new milestone has been reached with more than a month remaining in the pilgrimage season.

The shrine, which opened to devotees on May 23, is scheduled to close for winter on October 10. An Uttarakhand Tourism spokesperson said the number was expected to rise further during the remaining weeks of the yatra. “The previous record was set in 2025, when 2,74,441 pilgrims visited Hemkund Sahib. That figure was crossed in August this year, although 34 days of the pilgrimage season are still left,” the spokesperson said.

Narinderjit Singh Bindra, chairman of the Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust, attributed the unprecedented turnout to improved road connectivity and upgraded facilities along the pilgrimage route. “The condition of roads has improved considerably compared with previous years. Stabilisation and treatment of cut hill slopes have reduced blockages, making the journey smoother, safer and more convenient for pilgrims,” Bindra said.