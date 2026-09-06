Hemkund Sahib footfall crosses 3 lakh, sets new pilgrimage record

DEHRADUN: Hemkund Sahib, one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines, has recorded its highest-ever pilgrim turnout, with more than three lakh devotees visiting the high-altitude gurdwara in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district this season, tourism officials said on Sunday.
A total of 3,03,660 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the shrine by Sunday, surpassing the previous annual record of 2,74,441 visitors registered in 2025. The new milestone has been reached with more than a month remaining in the pilgrimage season.
The shrine, which opened to devotees on May 23, is scheduled to close for winter on October 10. An Uttarakhand Tourism spokesperson said the number was expected to rise further during the remaining weeks of the yatra. “The previous record was set in 2025, when 2,74,441 pilgrims visited Hemkund Sahib. That figure was crossed in August this year, although 34 days of the pilgrimage season are still left,” the spokesperson said.
Narinderjit Singh Bindra, chairman of the Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust, attributed the unprecedented turnout to improved road connectivity and upgraded facilities along the pilgrimage route. “The condition of roads has improved considerably compared with previous years. Stabilisation and treatment of cut hill slopes have reduced blockages, making the journey smoother, safer and more convenient for pilgrims,” Bindra said.
He, however, advised devotees to stagger their visits instead of crowding the pilgrimage routes during May and June, when Uttarakhand usually witnesses a sharp surge in religious tourism. “Uttarakhand is a small hill state with limited carrying capacity. Pilgrims should avoid restricting their travel plans to May and June and undertake the journey at different times during the season. This will help ensure a comfortable and uninterrupted yatra,” he said.
Bindra said the proposed ropeway to Hemkund Sahib would substantially improve access, particularly for elderly devotees and those unable to undertake the arduous uphill trek. “The ropeway project will completely transform the pilgrimage. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also continuously monitoring arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra,” he added.
Situated at an altitude of 15,225 feet and surrounded by seven snow-covered peaks, Hemkund Sahib is associated with Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. According to Sikh tradition, he meditated at the site in a previous incarnation.
Pilgrims currently undertake a steep trek of nearly 19 kilometres from Govindghat, passing through Ghangaria, to reach the gurdwara. Heavy snowfall leaves the shrine inaccessible for much of the year, limiting the pilgrimage season to a few months.
The Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, linked to Uttarakhand’s Char Dham Yatra season, holds immense religious significance for the Sikh community. Meanwhile, 49,47,184 pilgrims had visited the four Char Dham shrines this year by Sunday.