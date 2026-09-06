India draws red line on J&K, Ladakh depiction after backing UN map resolution

The clarification assumes significance because the UN initiative has prompted a broader discussion over how the world is represented on maps, including the relative size of continents and the way territories and boundaries are depicted.

India stressed that the resolution does not seek to settle questions of political cartography.

“The resolution neither adopts nor authenticates any particular world map, nor does it address political cartography, including international boundaries, disputed territories or place names,” the statement said. It added that India’s vote “does not constitute endorsement of any specific map, projection, or depiction of national boundaries.”

New Delhi’s position follows its explanation of vote at the United Nations General Assembly, when it supported the broader principle of using equal-area map projections but explicitly distanced itself from endorsing the Equal Earth projection.

Indian diplomat Raghoo Puri had said, “We believe that the resolution should be understood as supporting the broader use and consideration of equal-area map projections and not as endorsing the Equal Earth projection, or any other specific map projection.”

Puri said equal-area projections were relevant because they preserve the relative size of continental and territorial landmasses, helping address distortions created by projections that prioritise characteristics such as shape, direction or distance.

“At the same time, different projections serve different cartographic purposes. No single projection is necessarily appropriate for every application,” he said, arguing that the resolution should remain “technologically and methodologically neutral” and allow countries, institutions and cartographers to choose the projection most appropriate for their particular needs.