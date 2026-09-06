Punjab government opposes Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra's elevation as High Court Chief Justice

CHANDIGARH: A row has erupted in Punjab over the appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with the AAP-led Punjab government strongly opposing his elevation.

The state government accused the BJP-led Centre of muzzling Punjab’s federal and constitutional rights, alleging that the Centre bypassed mandatory consultation procedures and ignored the elected state government during the appointment process.

At an emergency meeting on Sunday evening, the Punjab Cabinet passed a resolution objecting to Justice Mishra’s appointment and appealed to the President, Prime Minister and Punjab Governor not to administer his oath of office until the state government gives its consent.

The Cabinet termed the appointment a direct violation of the prescribed Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) and constitutional norms.

The state government alleged that the Centre was “doing injustice to Punjab” by taking unilateral decisions on matters concerning the state.

The Cabinet resolution maintained that the state government should be consulted on matters having a bearing on its constitutional and administrative interests and expressed serious concern over what it described as the Centre’s continued encroachment on the rights and powers of the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Union government had been denying Punjab its rights.

“An important resolution has been passed unanimously against the violation of the constitutional rights of the state government. The appointment of the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been made without taking the consent and following the prescribed procedures. This is a direct violation of the Memorandum of Procedure and constitutional rules,” he said.

Mann said, “This will not be tolerated. We demand that the appointment be stopped immediately and the Chief Justice be appointed following the constitutional process.”