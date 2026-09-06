Punjab power generation drops by 1,500 MW amid severe coal shortage

CHANDIGARH: There has been a 1,500 MW drop in power generation in Punjab due to a severe national coal shortage, with reduced allocations and tightened supplies affecting key private-sector thermal plants, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo, with a capacity of 3,380 MW, as they have five and six days of coal stock left, respectively, while the three state-owned thermal plants have 13 to 29 days of stock left and one plant in Haryana has critical coal stocks.
These are among the 52 power plants using domestic coal across the country that are operating with critically low coal stock. The plants classified as critical on coal stocks have less than 25 per cent of their normative inventory.
As per the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report on September 4, 57 coal-fired power plants in the country are currently functioning with critically low coal stocks, and their combined stock stood at 27.1 million tonnes (MT), equivalent to 47 per cent of the 57.7 MT recommended level. Amid weak monsoon, heavy monsoon rainfall in coal belts hinders coal supplies, and electricity demand rises amid weather conditions linked to El Nino.
Some 52 thermal power plants using domestic coal, four using imported coal and one using washery coal had critically low coal stocks, according to CEA data. In the northern region state sector, these include all seven in Rajasthan and four in Uttar Pradesh.
While in Punjab, both private-sector thermal plants with a capacity of 3,380 MW and one in Haryana have critical coal stocks. Ideally, these thermal units are supposed to have 20 days of coal stock.
The state-owned thermal plants in Punjab, Lehra Mohabbat unit has 13 days of coal stock, Ropar plant has 29 days of stock and Goindwal 14 days of stock. In the private sector, Talwandi Sabo has five days' stock and Rajpura Thermal has six days' stock.
According to the Coal Ministry, prolonged monsoon disrupted mining operations at the state-owned Coal India Limited mines, leaving several coal seams wet and sticky and causing lower mine sections to become submerged. As conditions improve, pumping operations are helping restore the affected areas, while repairs to internal haul roads are underway to facilitate the movement of coal.
The NTPC and NTPC joint ventures have seven coal plants with critical coal stock. Heavy rainfall in coal-producing states such as Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh has strained supplies and transport to power plants. The uneven distribution of rain has contributed to increased demand for electricity.
Punjab Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond claimed that a severe national coal shortage has deepened the power crisis in Punjab, with power generation in the state falling by 1,500 MW and major thermal plants being forced to operate at reduced capacity.
Sond said the coal shortage has affected 63 GW of power supply across the country, while reduced coal supply from the Centre has hit the Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo thermal plants, further impacting Punjab's power system.
"Due to the severe coal shortage in the country, power generation in Punjab has declined by around 1,500 MW. For the past two to three days, the state has been facing a shortage of electricity, due to which power cuts are being imposed in the domestic and industrial sectors out of compulsion," he said.
Sond demanded that the central government immediately take concrete steps to address the coal shortage and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people and industries. The biggest reason behind the present power crisis is the "severe" shortage of coal across the country. "The problem is not limited to Punjab, as around 63 GW of power supply across the country has been affected due to the coal shortage," he added.
Sond pointed out that several thermal power plants across the country have only three to four days of coal stock remaining and are consequently being forced to operate at around half their capacity. "The private thermal power plants in Punjab are also facing a similar situation, with power generation taking place at around half their capacity due to the shortage of coal," he added.
On the other hand, he said that thermal plants to which coal is supplied by the Punjab government still have around 10 days of coal stock available due to the efforts made by the state government. Sond mentioned the Nabha Power Limited thermal plant in Rajpura and the Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant in Mansa, to which coal is supplied by the central government.
"The Centre has not been able to ensure full supply of coal. These two major thermal plants are currently being forced to operate at around half their capacity, which has further aggravated the power shortage and impacted Punjab's power system. This is a very serious issue which is affecting the entire country. The central government should break its silence on this matter and clearly inform the people of the country as to how long it will take to overcome this shortage of coal so that uninterrupted power supply can be provided to the general public and industries," he said.