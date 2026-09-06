SIR reunites long-lost brothers after 35 years in Haryana's Jind

JIND: A man who left his family in Haryana’s Jind district 35 years ago because he didn’t want to burden them with the cost of his polio treatment was reunited with his brother after the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab brought him back to his home district.

Sita Ram (55), a resident of Amritsar, turned up at the principal's office at Government Senior Secondary School in Jind’s Manoharpur village on Wednesday to collect his School Leaving Certificate (SLC), which he said was required to be submitted to the concerned authorities for SIR verification.

Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), said they were at the school when Ram arrived.

“Ram told us that he studied at the school up to Class 10 but had not passed the examination and therefore needed the SLC, so that he could submit it to the officials in Punjab,” he said.

Ramesh then instructed Booth Level Officer Krishan Kumar, who is also from the same village, to gather details about Ram's village and family.

Ram told Krishan that he belonged to Manoharpur village and mentioned his brother's name as Dalbir.

Coincidentally, Krishan personally knew Dalbir (60) and called him over the phone. During their conversation, Dalbir told the official that Ram is his long-lost brother and said he was rushing to the school to meet him.