Uttarakhand to study rising wildfire threat to high-altitude ecosystems

DEHRADUN: Alarmed by forest fires spreading towards Uttarakhand’s ecologically fragile high-altitude regions, the state Forest Department has decided to commission a detailed scientific study to assess their impact on alpine ecosystems, biodiversity and the famed 'bugyals', or Himalayan meadows.
Climate change and increasingly erratic weather are creating fresh challenges across the Himalayas. While intense monsoon rain, landslides and cloudbursts have repeatedly battered mountain districts, rising summer temperatures and prolonged dry spells are now increasing the risk of wildfires at higher elevations.
The concern intensified after fires were reported last year in forests around the Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rare flora and rich biodiversity.
The incidents prompted questions over whether areas previously considered relatively safe from forest fires could become increasingly vulnerable as temperatures rise.
“Uttarakhand’s Forest Department will undertake detailed research into the impact of wildfires in high-Himalayan areas,” Sushant Patnaik, Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Fire), said.
“The study will first identify the locations where fires have been recorded at higher elevations. It will assess their geographical spread and examine the conditions under which flames advanced towards these sensitive landscapes,” he added.
The research will also evaluate the damage caused to Himalayan vegetation, biodiversity and vulnerable species. A key focus will be the possible threat to bugyals, among the most delicate ecosystems in the Himalayan region.
During summer, dry grass and other vegetation in these meadows can act as fuel. Officials fear that rising temperatures, extended rainless periods and declining moisture levels could make them more susceptible to fires in the coming years.
“We will examine how wildfires are affecting the Himalayan ecosystem, including vegetation and sensitive species. The potential threat to bugyals will form an important part of the study,” Patnaik said.
The department said a scientific assessment was essential to determine the actual scale of the risk. The study will also seek to identify potential high-altitude fire hotspots so that surveillance, early-warning and preventive measures can be introduced in vulnerable locations.
Uttarakhand’s dense forests, glaciers and alpine meadows support exceptional biodiversity, but their difficult terrain makes firefighting and damage assessment particularly challenging.
Estimates suggest that forest fires affect an average of 1,500 to 1,750 hectares in Uttarakhand annually, causing losses worth crores of rupees. Official calculations generally account only for directly damaged timber and medicinal plants. Environmentalists, however, maintain that indirect losses involving ecosystem services, wildlife and biodiversity could run into crores of rupees.
Official data show that pine forests cover nearly 16 per cent of the state’s forest area. During the peak fire season from March to June, dry pine needles—locally called pirul—accumulate on forest floors and act like tinder.
More than half of the state’s reported forest-fire incidents occur in pine-dominated areas. To reduce this combustible material while creating livelihood opportunities, the government has launched initiatives such as “Bring Pine Needles, Earn Money,” encouraging residents to collect pirul from forests.