Uttarakhand to study rising wildfire threat to high-altitude ecosystems

DEHRADUN: Alarmed by forest fires spreading towards Uttarakhand’s ecologically fragile high-altitude regions, the state Forest Department has decided to commission a detailed scientific study to assess their impact on alpine ecosystems, biodiversity and the famed 'bugyals', or Himalayan meadows.

Climate change and increasingly erratic weather are creating fresh challenges across the Himalayas. While intense monsoon rain, landslides and cloudbursts have repeatedly battered mountain districts, rising summer temperatures and prolonged dry spells are now increasing the risk of wildfires at higher elevations.

The concern intensified after fires were reported last year in forests around the Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rare flora and rich biodiversity.

The incidents prompted questions over whether areas previously considered relatively safe from forest fires could become increasingly vulnerable as temperatures rise.

“Uttarakhand’s Forest Department will undertake detailed research into the impact of wildfires in high-Himalayan areas,” Sushant Patnaik, Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Fire), said.

“The study will first identify the locations where fires have been recorded at higher elevations. It will assess their geographical spread and examine the conditions under which flames advanced towards these sensitive landscapes,” he added.

The research will also evaluate the damage caused to Himalayan vegetation, biodiversity and vulnerable species. A key focus will be the possible threat to bugyals, among the most delicate ecosystems in the Himalayan region.