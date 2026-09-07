Amicus in SC questions empanelment procedure for Odisha DGP appointment

NEW DELHI: Amicus curiae (friend of the court) Raju Ramachandran on Monday questioned the empanelment procedure before the Supreme Court in his submissions in the Odisha DGP appointment case, specifically raising issues over the exclusion of senior officer Sushant Kumar Nath, whether an integrity certificate was considered, and the sudden promotion of officers whose names were subsequently added to the shortlist.

Ramachandran, along with Dr Charu Mathur, focused in their submissions before the top court on procedural integrity, transparency and adherence to established guidelines, referring to the Prakash Singh judgments and recent actions by the Odisha government and the UPSC.

The Amicus Curiae report, exclusively accessed by TNIE, expressed serious concern over the Odisha government’s creation of temporary ex-cadre DGP posts just before the appointment process, which allowed two Additional DGPs to become eligible for selection to the post of DGP.

“This was done after the original eligibility list (dated 14.05.2026) had already been submitted to the UPSC. The Amicus notes that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier denied such posts, and the sudden reversal lacked clear justification,” the amicus submitted.

It recommended that only the original eligibility list be considered by the Empanelment Committee to prevent manipulation and ensure fairness.

“There is an apparent inconsistency in the years of service attributed to promoted officers, particularly Shri Sanjeeb Panda,” it stated. The amicus suggested that the State be directed to explain why its letter claims Panda had completed 32 years of service, while the eligibility list shows less than 31 years as of the relevant date. This clarification, it said, was necessary to maintain transparency and accuracy in the selection process.