Civic officials’ ‘wilful’ apathy puts crashes in repeat mode, Saidulajab lessons ignored

NEW DELHI: It appears that no lessons were learned from the May 30 Saidulajab building collapse that claimed six lives, as a similar incident occurred in Satya Niketan on Sunday afternoon. Both the sites are located merely 10 kilometres apart.

Locals claimed that collection of water over days of rain in the basement of the Satya Niketan building had weakened its foundation, which led to the collapse. The residents alleged that connivance of the civic officials with the building owner put the lives of students at risk.

After the Saidulajab incident, the agencies concerned—particularly the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)—assured to take corrective measures to avert any untoward incident due to officials’ negligence; the Satya Niketan tragedy proves that the claims were made only on papers.

Like the Saidulajab area, which is a major hub for students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations, Satya Niketan is also a hub of students studying in various colleges of Delhi University’s South Campus.

According to an order issued by the South Zone of the MCD, the assistant engineer (building) and junior engineer (building) were suspended over alleged lapses in supervision related to the structure in Saidulajab.

Officials had said the building, estimated to be between five and seven storeys high, housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices.