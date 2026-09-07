EC announces bypolls to six seats across three states; Nandigram among those going to polls on Oct 6

The Election Commission on Monday announced bypolls to five Assembly constituencies across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, with polling scheduled for October 6 and counting on October 9.

In West Bengal, bypolls will be held in Nandigram and Rejinagar. Nandigram was vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari after he chose to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated former chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in the recent Assembly elections.

Adhikari had contested from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur and won both seats. He defeated Banerjee by 15,105 votes in Bhabanipur and subsequently resigned as the Nandigram MLA. He had also defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir, a former TMC leader, resigned as MLA. Kabir had won both Rejinagar and Naoda in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In Tamil Nadu, bypolls will be held in the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) constituencies. Both seats were won by AIADMK candidates Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, respectively, in the recent Assembly elections.

The two legislators later resigned after backing Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government in a floor test and joining the ruling party.

In Puducherry, the Thattanchavady Assembly seat was vacated by Chief Minister and All India N R Congress chief N Rangasamy. He had won from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam and chose to retain the latter.

The EC said the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the districts concerned.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam was vacated by Pradyut Bordoloi, who won the constituency on a Congress ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bordoloi later joined the BJP and won the Dispur Assembly seat in the recent state elections.

(With inputs from PTI)