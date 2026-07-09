Three ex-AIADMK MLAs who joined TVK appear before TN Speaker

Three former AIADMK legislators who resigned from the Assembly after backing the ruling TVK government during the May 13 floor test appeared before Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar on Thursday and explained their decision to quit the party.

The former MLAs,Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), P. Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and S. Jayakumar (Perundurai), met the Speaker separately in response to his direction to appear in person and provide a formal explanation for their resignations.

The trio were among the 25 rebel AIADMK legislators who voted in favour of the TVK government in the confidence motion. They joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) shortly after resigning as MLAs.

Their move had sparked criticism from Opposition parties after they met TVK leader and Minister Aadhav Arjuna at the Secretariat soon after submitting their handwritten resignation letters to the Speaker.

The Opposition alleged that the ruling party had turned the Secretariat, the State's administrative headquarters, into a political office.

The three former legislators are facing disqualification proceedings under the anti-defection law.

Earlier, former AIADMK MLA Esaki Subaya, who resigned from the Ambasamudram Assembly seat and joined Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led TVK, had also appeared before the Speaker and explained his stand.

The AIADMK leadership has urged the Speaker not to accept the resignations, citing possible legal challenges and internal differences within the party.

(With inputs from PTI)