Amid DMK walkout, AIADMK 'split', CM Vijay's TVK passes floor test in TN Assembly

CHENNAI: The government, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, secured the support of 144 MLAs and sailed through the confidence vote on Wednesday. While 25 AIADMK MLAs of the group led by former ministers C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani voted in favour of the TVK government, 22 MLAs backing AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palanisami voted against the motion.

The 59 MLAs of the DMK and DMDK MLA Premallatha Vijayakant abstained from voting by staging a walkout. Four MLAs of the PMK and one MLA of the BJP remained neutral.

Within hours of the vote, Palaniswami, through party advocates wing secretary I S Inbadurai and senior leader Thalavai N Sundaram, wrote to Speaker J C D Prabhakar to disqualify the 25 MLAs for acting against the directive given by the AIADMK Whip Agri S S Krishnamurthy by supporting the TVK government. Inbadurai told TNIE that the speaker has to take action on this representation within 90 days. Also, Palaniswami divested 12 of the 25 MLAs of their party posts and appointed new office-bearers in their place.

Apart from the post-poll allies of the TVK—the Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML—the lone AMMK MLA S Kamaraj also voted in favour of the TVK government.

Other allies of the DMK—including the DMDK and KMDK—criticised the government and opposed the confidence vote. Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin strongly criticised the four-day-old Vijay government, stating that the party’s alleged decision to join hands with the AIADMK breakaway faction contradicted his claims of offering ‘clean governance’.

Premallatha, Palaniswami and Udhayanidhi all referred to allegations of the TVK indulging in horse-trading to secure a majority for the government.