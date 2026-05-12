AIADMK splits; CVe Shanmugam- led rebel group to support TVK government

CHENNAI: The AIADMK legislature party, on Tuesday, split into two groups, one led by party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and another led by SP Velumani and CVe Shanmugam. The latter group, led by Shanmugam, on Tuesday announced its support for the TVK government.

The group led by Shanmugam also urged Palaniswami to convene the AIADMK general council meeting at the earliest to take corrective measures.

Talking to reporters, former Minister CVe Shanmugam revealed that EPS had informed them of a proposal for him to become Chief Minister with the support of the DMK.

“Most of the MLAs were appalled by this proposal, as AIADMK and DMK have been arch-rivals for the past 55 years. The MLAs were not ready to accept it,” Shanmugam said.

Stating that the AIADMK is not in alliance with any party and that a new alliance should be formed, Shanmugam said that, accepting the people’s verdict, the AIADMK legislature party had decided to support the TVK government.

SP Velumani and G Hari have been elected leader and deputy leader of the legislature party, respectively.

“The AIADMK has been facing continuous defeats in elections. We have requested the general secretary to convene the party’s general council meeting. We hope he will convene the GC meeting soon. We will continue to stay united,” he added.

SP Velumani said, “We have no intention of splitting the AIADMK. We are only concerned about the party.”