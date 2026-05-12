AIADMK heads for ‘split’ in Tamil Nadu Assembly

CHENNAI: The AIADMK might be headed for a ‘split’ with its newly-sworn-in MLAs divided on the election of its leader for the legislature party. One group supports party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami while another is backing former ministers S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam, with both sides submitting separate letters to Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah on Monday.

A clear picture of which faction prevails may become clearer on Tuesday when the new TVK government will face a floor-test and the speaker and deputy speaker of the House will be elected.

After the Assembly session for newly-elected members to take the oath concluded on Monday, a group of 17 MLAs called on the pro-tem speaker and submitted a letter informing them of the election of Palaniswami as the leader of the legislature party.

After five hours, an AIADMK release said the letter contained details about the MLAs elected to the posts of deputy leader, whip, deputy whip, treasurer, secretary, and deputy secretary of the AIADMK legislature party.

Although only 17 MLAs submitted the letter, one supporter of Palaniswami told TNIE that 27 MLAs backed Palaniswami’s election. The AIADMK headquarters released a photo showing Palaniswami chairing a meeting of 22 MLAs and claimed that five more MLAs had added their support for his election. Asked about speculations that the AIADMK is splitting again, Palaniswami at the secretariat simply said, “It is wrong information.”

The MLAs supporting Palaniswami include O S Manian, Thalavai N Sundaram, K C Karuppannan, Maragatham Kumaravel and Agri S S Krishnamurthy.